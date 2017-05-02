Mirror Quick Crossword Answers May 3rd 2017

Clue Solution
Division RIFT
Courage GUTS
Step PACE
Greek deity EROS
Single-handed SOLO
On the edge LATERAL
Animal’s foot PAW
Flower LOTUS
Swagger STRUT
Birds’ homes NESTS
Madagascan primate LEMUR
Body of water SEA
Rice dish RISOTTO
Trickle DRIP
Require NEED
Again ANEW
Hooligan THUG
Tribe CLAN
Stagger REEL
Unit of length FOOT
Of the nose NASAL
Solidify GEL
Casserole STEW
Intestine part COLON
Jangle RATTLE
Antidote SERUM
Artistic work OPUS
Perceptive ASTUTE
Part of a carpentry joint TENON
Peruse READ
Italian city TURIN
Mature RIPEN
Bench, eg SEAT
Inform TELL
Norse deity ODIN
Duster RAG