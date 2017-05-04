Mirror Quick Crossword Answers May 5th 2017

Clue Solution
Half-man, half-horse CENTAUR
Chimed TOLLED
Delays DETAINS
Duration SPAN
Move STIR
Soup-server LADLE
Manner MIEN
Dandelion, eg WEED
Wide range ARRAY
Terrain LAND
Parts of the week DAYS
Stomach ABDOMEN
Irk, annoy NETTLE
Authorities EXPERTS
Celebrity STAR
Collection CLUSTER
Fragrant conifer CEDAR
Paradise EDEN
Hooligan TEARAWAY
Paused RESTED
Apron PINAFORE
Term of respect SIR
Thickness DENSITY
Went ahead LED
Cope MANAGE
Country roads LANES
Hollow DENT
Jumping parasite FLEA