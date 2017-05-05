Mirror Quick Crossword Answers May 6th 2017

Clue Solution
Tendon SINEW
Gaps HOLES
Expert PRO
Amphitheatre ARENA
Origins ROOTS
Fresh NEW
Finish END
Weight TON
Scold NAG
Elbowroom LEEWAY
Tied DREW
Simplicity EASE
Votes ELECTS
Guitar speaker? AMP
Stray ERR
Mine PIT
Former OLD
Living ALIVE
Wiccan? PAGAN
Sprinted RAN
Vegetable SWEDE
Occurrence EVENT
Scatter SPREAD
Metal IRON
Type of pasta NOODLE
Squander WASTE
Dye HENNA
Number ONE
Turf LAWN
Male deer STAG
Possessor OWNER
Donkey ASS
Female sheep EWE
However YET
Lip RIM
Wish ASPIRE
Scope EXTENT
Sill LEDGE
Lifting device CRANE
Eras AGES
Roman Catholic head POPE
Man’s name IVAN
Boy LAD