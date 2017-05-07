Mirror Quick Crossword Answers May 8th 2017

Clue Solution
Constructed BUILT
Clean SCRUB
Consume EAT
Component of petrol OCTANE
Layer TIER
Canine mammal DOG
Extreme INTENSE
Ponder REFLECT
Decree LAW
Title NAME
Determined INTENT
Insect BEE
Enlist ENROL
Go in ENTER
Citrus fruit BLOODORANGE
Meadow LEA
Brown TAN
Govern REIGN
Grain drink BARLEYWATER
Seabird TERN
Yank TUG
Decorate (a cake) ICE
Add up TOT
Leg bone FEMUR
Cradle CRIB
Untruth LIE
Born NEE
Number TEN