Mirror Quick Crossword Answers May 9th 2017

Clue Solution
Tropical bird PARROT
Blemish SPOT
Greet HAIL
Horse’s gait CANTER
Moist DAMP
Level EVEN
Entreaty PLEA
Finish END
Charred remains ASH
Obligation DUTY
English river AVON
Skeleton part BONE
Option CHOICE
Shout CALL
Stagger REEL
Use EMPLOY
Type of nut PECAN
Rage RANT
Trio THREE
Edge SIDE
Celestial body PLANET
Lukewarm TEPID
Immense VAST
Board game LUDO
Luck CHANCE
Fossilised resin AMBER
Male relation UNCLE
Foe ENEMY
Type of beef VEAL
Top up FILL