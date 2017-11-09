Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 10th 2017

Clue Solution
Happening from time to time OCCASIONAL
Naturists NUDISTS
Edition ISSUE
Man-eating giant OGRE
Dandy BEAU
Gratuity TIP
Purchase of a company by staff BUYOUT
Fitting PROPER
Epoch ERA
Retain KEEP
Log boat RAFT
Big LARGE
Tooth type INCISOR
Fluffy confection CANDYFLOSS
Shipshape ORDERLY
Bludgeon COSH
Senior nurse SISTER
Death notice OBITUARY
Valuable thing ASSET
Certainly, definitely UNDOUBTEDLY
Of breathing RESPIRATORY
Partition in a ship or aeroplane BULKHEAD
Commends highly PRAISES
Alleviation RELIEF
Major artery AORTA
Resound ECHO