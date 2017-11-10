Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 11th 2017

admin Mirror Quick

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick November 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Perform surgery OPERATE
Teacher TUTOR
Hard but liable to break easily BRITTLE
To be precise THATIS
Wobbly dessert JELLY
Drinks in small amounts SIPS
Mix playing cards SHUFFLE
Chuck TOSS
Freight CARGO
Evaluate ASSESS
Disapproving and humourless POFACED
Pungent ACRID
Cost EXPENSE
Ominous, fateful PORTENTOUS
Showing no mercy RUTHLESS
Roof slab TILE
Shove PUSH
Unable to be found LOST
Stealing THEFT
Taking place INPROGRESS
Breathing organs LUNGS
Disunite SEPARATE
Cult SECT
Slender SLIM
Deception HOAX