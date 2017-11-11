Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 12th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick November 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|British dish
|SHEPHERDSPIE
|Avoiding the issue
|EVASIVE
|Inuit dwelling
|IGLOO
|Sympathy
|PITY
|Sorcerer
|WIZARD
|Compare
|LIKEN
|Confer holy orders on
|ORDAIN
|Scorch
|CHAR
|Circumference
|GIRTH
|Funeral procession
|CORTEGE
|Dead
|DEPARTED
|Seat
|CHAIR
|Welcome
|GREET
|Headache tablet
|ASPIRIN
|Cash register
|TILL
|Spend the night on the streets
|SLEEPROUGH
|Rapt surprise
|WONDERMENT
|Alcoholic spirit
|GIN
|Attains
|ACHIEVES
|Sugary coating for cakes
|ICING
|Rub out
|ERASE
|Peruse
|READ