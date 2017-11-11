Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 12th 2017

Clue Solution
British dish SHEPHERDSPIE
Avoiding the issue EVASIVE
Inuit dwelling IGLOO
Sympathy PITY
Sorcerer WIZARD
Compare LIKEN
Confer holy orders on ORDAIN
Scorch CHAR
Circumference GIRTH
Funeral procession CORTEGE
Dead DEPARTED
Seat CHAIR
Welcome GREET
Headache tablet ASPIRIN
Cash register TILL
Spend the night on the streets SLEEPROUGH
Rapt surprise WONDERMENT
Alcoholic spirit GIN
Attains ACHIEVES
Sugary coating for cakes ICING
Rub out ERASE
Peruse READ