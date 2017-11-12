Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 13th 2017

Clue Solution
Abyss CHASM
False or assumed identity ALIAS
Scandinavian NORSE
Sheltered port HARBOUR
Pause in doubt HESITATE
Close friend CHUM
Victor WINNER
Protector or benefactor PATRON
Picture card KING
Logical and unemotional CLINICAL
Grown without pesticides ORGANIC
Accumulate AMASS
Insults deliberately SNUBS
Go in ENTER
Throws violently HURLS
Ghosts SPECTRES
Nobleman LORD
One more ANOTHER
Following as a consequence or result INTHEWAKEOF
Closes SHUTS
Make an activity illegal CRIMINALISE
Continue or keep in existence MAINTAIN
Nine-sided figure NONAGON
Group of sheep FLOCK
Make sore by rubbing CHAFE
Door handle KNOB