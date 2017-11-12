Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick November 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Abyss
|CHASM
|False or assumed identity
|ALIAS
|Scandinavian
|NORSE
|Sheltered port
|HARBOUR
|Pause in doubt
|HESITATE
|Close friend
|CHUM
|Victor
|WINNER
|Protector or benefactor
|PATRON
|Picture card
|KING
|Logical and unemotional
|CLINICAL
|Grown without pesticides
|ORGANIC
|Accumulate
|AMASS
|Insults deliberately
|SNUBS
|Go in
|ENTER
|Throws violently
|HURLS
|Ghosts
|SPECTRES
|Nobleman
|LORD
|One more
|ANOTHER
|Following as a consequence or result
|INTHEWAKEOF
|Closes
|SHUTS
|Make an activity illegal
|CRIMINALISE
|Continue or keep in existence
|MAINTAIN
|Nine-sided figure
|NONAGON
|Group of sheep
|FLOCK
|Make sore by rubbing
|CHAFE
|Door handle
|KNOB