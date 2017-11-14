Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick November 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Small pruning shears
|SECATEURS
|Naming word
|NOUN
|Rich
|AFFLUENT
|Confirm or support
|UPHOLD
|Low-value coin
|PENNY
|Mountaineer
|CLIMBER
|Floor covering
|MAT
|Sly laugh
|SNIGGER
|Wed
|MARRY
|Excessively enthusiastic
|GUNGHO
|Short joke or witty remark
|ONELINER
|Soon
|ANON
|Senior citizen
|PENSIONER
|Intentionally
|ONPURPOSE
|Genuine
|AUTHENTIC
|Elude
|EVADE
|In the wrong
|ATFAULT
|Needlecase
|ETUI
|Smallest of a litter
|RUNT
|Native Australian
|ABORIGINE
|Racing dog
|GREYHOUND
|Road vehicle
|CAR
|Souvenir
|MEMENTO
|Be of the same opinion
|AGREE
|Poker stake
|ANTE
|Unfortunately
|ALAS