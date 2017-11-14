Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 15th 2017

Clue Solution
Small pruning shears SECATEURS
Naming word NOUN
Rich AFFLUENT
Confirm or support UPHOLD
Low-value coin PENNY
Mountaineer CLIMBER
Floor covering MAT
Sly laugh SNIGGER
Wed MARRY
Excessively enthusiastic GUNGHO
Short joke or witty remark ONELINER
Soon ANON
Senior citizen PENSIONER
Intentionally ONPURPOSE
Genuine AUTHENTIC
Elude EVADE
In the wrong ATFAULT
Needlecase ETUI
Smallest of a litter RUNT
Native Australian ABORIGINE
Racing dog GREYHOUND
Road vehicle CAR
Souvenir MEMENTO
Be of the same opinion AGREE
Poker stake ANTE
Unfortunately ALAS