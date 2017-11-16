Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 17th 2017

Clue Solution
Hand out or deliver DISTRIBUTE
Art of making speeches ORATORY
Illegal act CRIME
Guessing game ISPY
Footwear item SHOE
Newt EFT
Transgressor of divine laws SINNER
Style of architecture GOTHIC
Playing card ACE
Conversation TALK
Twofold DUAL
Desire intensely CRAVE
Stubbornly resolute ADAMANT
Narrow escape CLOSESHAVE
Expressionless DEADPAN
Atmospheric pollution SMOG
Regular beat RHYTHM
Unmarried man BACHELOR
Two times TWICE
As an example FORINSTANCE
Express by hand movements GESTICULATE
Fidgety RESTLESS
Commercial transport of goods HAULAGE
Every time ALWAYS
Electronic message EMAIL
Information DATA