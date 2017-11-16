Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick November 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Hand out or deliver
|DISTRIBUTE
|Art of making speeches
|ORATORY
|Illegal act
|CRIME
|Guessing game
|ISPY
|Footwear item
|SHOE
|Newt
|EFT
|Transgressor of divine laws
|SINNER
|Style of architecture
|GOTHIC
|Playing card
|ACE
|Conversation
|TALK
|Twofold
|DUAL
|Desire intensely
|CRAVE
|Stubbornly resolute
|ADAMANT
|Narrow escape
|CLOSESHAVE
|Expressionless
|DEADPAN
|Atmospheric pollution
|SMOG
|Regular beat
|RHYTHM
|Unmarried man
|BACHELOR
|Two times
|TWICE
|As an example
|FORINSTANCE
|Express by hand movements
|GESTICULATE
|Fidgety
|RESTLESS
|Commercial transport of goods
|HAULAGE
|Every time
|ALWAYS
|Electronic message
|Information
|DATA