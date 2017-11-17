Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 18th 2017

Clue Solution
Introduction to a book PREFACE
Drink made from fermented pears PERRY
Catches fire IGNITES
At sea AFLOAT
Pig sound GRUNT
Let fall DROP
Relaxation time LEISURE
Exceedingly VERY
Game between local teams DERBY
Aver ASSERT
Wreckage found on the waves FLOTSAM
Railway carriage COACH
Companion COMRADE
In spite of everything REGARDLESS
Amiable FRIENDLY
Restaurant cook CHEF
Unable to hear DEAF
Group of three TRIO
Concerning ABOUT
Completely open and legal ABOVEBOARD
Lump of grass and earth DIVOT
Soldier who runs away DESERTER
Pimple SPOT
Hard confectionery ROCK
Too ALSO