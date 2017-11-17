Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick November 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Introduction to a book
|PREFACE
|Drink made from fermented pears
|PERRY
|Catches fire
|IGNITES
|At sea
|AFLOAT
|Pig sound
|GRUNT
|Let fall
|DROP
|Relaxation time
|LEISURE
|Exceedingly
|VERY
|Game between local teams
|DERBY
|Aver
|ASSERT
|Wreckage found on the waves
|FLOTSAM
|Railway carriage
|COACH
|Companion
|COMRADE
|In spite of everything
|REGARDLESS
|Amiable
|FRIENDLY
|Restaurant cook
|CHEF
|Unable to hear
|DEAF
|Group of three
|TRIO
|Concerning
|ABOUT
|Completely open and legal
|ABOVEBOARD
|Lump of grass and earth
|DIVOT
|Soldier who runs away
|DESERTER
|Pimple
|SPOT
|Hard confectionery
|ROCK
|Too
|ALSO