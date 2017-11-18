Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 19th 2017

Clue Solution
One on vacation HOLIDAYMAKER
Wool fat LANOLIN
Same as the aforementioned DITTO
Applaud CLAP
Coarse fabric BURLAP
Seek to obtain GOFOR
Favour PREFER
Throw of dice ROLL
Weird EERIE
Guacamole base AVOCADO
Everybody ALLANDSUNDRY
Stretch ELONGATE
Confuse ADDLE
Wild animal HYENA
Frankness CANDOUR
Sunday clothes? BEST
Whirlybird HELICOPTER
Obligatory COMPULSORY
Craggy hill TOR
Wet spongy ground BOG
Costumes worn by gymnasts LEOTARDS
Chief or principal GENERAL
Touches down LANDS
Stand-in for a doctor LOCUM
Govern RULE