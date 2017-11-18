Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick November 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|One on vacation
|HOLIDAYMAKER
|Wool fat
|LANOLIN
|Same as the aforementioned
|DITTO
|Applaud
|CLAP
|Coarse fabric
|BURLAP
|Seek to obtain
|GOFOR
|Favour
|PREFER
|Throw of dice
|ROLL
|Weird
|EERIE
|Guacamole base
|AVOCADO
|Everybody
|ALLANDSUNDRY
|Stretch
|ELONGATE
|Confuse
|ADDLE
|Wild animal
|HYENA
|Frankness
|CANDOUR
|Sunday clothes?
|BEST
|Whirlybird
|HELICOPTER
|Obligatory
|COMPULSORY
|Craggy hill
|TOR
|Wet spongy ground
|BOG
|Costumes worn by gymnasts
|LEOTARDS
|Chief or principal
|GENERAL
|Touches down
|LANDS
|Stand-in for a doctor
|LOCUM
|Govern
|RULE