Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 20th 2017

Explosion BLAST
Our planet EARTH
Having left a valid will TESTATE
Item with a folding blade PENKNIFE
Cat noise PURR
Device for steering a boat RUDDER
Male relatives UNCLES
Small branch TWIG
Diabolic DEVILISH
Light boat CANOE
Opposite of tails HEADS
Strange WEIRD
Pinafore APRON
Improves ENHANCES
Speech defect LISP
Coastal bird SEAGULL
Relating to breathing RESPIRATORY
Rigid STIFF
Fairground ride FERRISWHEEL
Surround ENCIRCLE
Diminish gradually DWINDLE
Central INNER
Feral WILD