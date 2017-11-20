Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 21st 2017

Mirror Quick

Clue Solution
Portable two-way radio WALKIETALKIE
Genuine, spontaneous NATURAL
Large browsing mammal OKAPI
Egg part YOLK
Back-scrubber LOOFAH
Conspiracy CABAL
Public speaker ORATOR
Opera song ARIA
Steam bath SAUNA
Make fun of LAUGHAT
Wasted DOWNTHEDRAIN
Small fleet FLOTILLA
Star sign LIBRA
Circular coral reef ATOLL
Booze ALCOHOL
Prima donna DIVA
Large toy WENDYHOUSE
Demoralise DISHEARTEN
Drinks counter BAR
Single circuit LAP
Brow FOREHEAD
Illegal drug COCAINE
First Greek letter ALPHA
Money resources FUNDS
On top of UPON