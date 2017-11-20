Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick November 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Portable two-way radio
|WALKIETALKIE
|Genuine, spontaneous
|NATURAL
|Large browsing mammal
|OKAPI
|Egg part
|YOLK
|Back-scrubber
|LOOFAH
|Conspiracy
|CABAL
|Public speaker
|ORATOR
|Opera song
|ARIA
|Steam bath
|SAUNA
|Make fun of
|LAUGHAT
|Wasted
|DOWNTHEDRAIN
|Small fleet
|FLOTILLA
|Star sign
|LIBRA
|Circular coral reef
|ATOLL
|Booze
|ALCOHOL
|Prima donna
|DIVA
|Large toy
|WENDYHOUSE
|Demoralise
|DISHEARTEN
|Drinks counter
|BAR
|Single circuit
|LAP
|Brow
|FOREHEAD
|Illegal drug
|COCAINE
|First Greek letter
|ALPHA
|Money resources
|FUNDS
|On top of
|UPON