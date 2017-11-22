Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 23rd 2017

Clue Solution
Odour SMELL
Sticky ADHESIVE
Star sign ARIES
Bolster STRENGTHEN
Loud and harsh STRIDENT
Cupid EROS
Go by boat SAIL
High and mighty ARROGANT
Constantly in mind ONTHEBRAIN
Hut CABIN
Daybreak COCKCROW
Rank STATUS
Sediment of wine LEES
Avoiding work IDLE
Fence of bushes HEDGE
One working on a trawler FISHERMAN
Wimbledon sport TENNIS
Fasteners STUDS
Truce ARMISTICE
And not NOR
Poisonous TOXIC
Char SCORCH
From that place THENCE
Freedom from war PEACE
Housetop ROOF
Warships of a nation NAVY