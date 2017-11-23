Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 24th 2017

Clue Solution
Political strategist SPINDOCTOR
Enjoying continued success ONAROLL
Wind down RELAX
Couple PAIR
Prosecute SUE
Shorten a garment TAKEUP
Star sign GEMINI
Shade of brown TAN
Boxing match BOUT
Abominable snowman YETI
Alcoholic spirit VODKA
Tableland PLATEAU
Self-willed HEADSTRONG
Suffering from mal de mer SEASICK
Press clothes IRON
Torrential rain DELUGE
Baptise CHRISTEN
Eyes up OGLES
Involving rivalry COMPETITIVE
Quick and efficient EXPEDITIOUS
Wardrobe CUPBOARD
Shipping hazard ICEBERG
Marionette PUPPET
Push lightly NUDGE
Ring of light HALO