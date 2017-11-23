Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 24th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick November 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Political strategist
|SPINDOCTOR
|Enjoying continued success
|ONAROLL
|Wind down
|RELAX
|Couple
|PAIR
|Prosecute
|SUE
|Shorten a garment
|TAKEUP
|Star sign
|GEMINI
|Shade of brown
|TAN
|Boxing match
|BOUT
|Abominable snowman
|YETI
|Alcoholic spirit
|VODKA
|Tableland
|PLATEAU
|Self-willed
|HEADSTRONG
|Suffering from mal de mer
|SEASICK
|Press clothes
|IRON
|Torrential rain
|DELUGE
|Baptise
|CHRISTEN
|Eyes up
|OGLES
|Involving rivalry
|COMPETITIVE
|Quick and efficient
|EXPEDITIOUS
|Wardrobe
|CUPBOARD
|Shipping hazard
|ICEBERG
|Marionette
|PUPPET
|Push lightly
|NUDGE
|Ring of light
|HALO