Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 25th 2017

Clue Solution
Large or important church MINSTER
Backless sofa DIVAN
Make better in quality IMPROVE
Anti-aircraft fire ACKACK
Fragment SCRAP
Go under SINK
Tympanic membrane EARDRUM
Perfect happiness BLISS
Develop into BECOME
Seem probable BIDFAIR
Deluge FLOOD
Colouring sticks CRAYONS
Completely clean IMMACULATE
Having a jagged edge SERRATED
Jealousy ENVY
Flat circular plate DISC
Long series of events SAGA
Shade of blue AZURE
Violent shock from a heavy blow CONCUSSION
Male duck DRAKE
Insignificant things SMALLFRY
Frame of mind MOOD
Fibber LIAR