Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick November 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Large or important church
|MINSTER
|Backless sofa
|DIVAN
|Make better in quality
|IMPROVE
|Anti-aircraft fire
|ACKACK
|Fragment
|SCRAP
|Go under
|SINK
|Tympanic membrane
|EARDRUM
|Perfect happiness
|BLISS
|Develop into
|BECOME
|Seem probable
|BIDFAIR
|Deluge
|FLOOD
|Colouring sticks
|CRAYONS
|Completely clean
|IMMACULATE
|Having a jagged edge
|SERRATED
|Jealousy
|ENVY
|Flat circular plate
|DISC
|Long series of events
|SAGA
|Shade of blue
|AZURE
|Violent shock from a heavy blow
|CONCUSSION
|Male duck
|DRAKE
|Insignificant things
|SMALLFRY
|Frame of mind
|MOOD
|Fibber
|LIAR