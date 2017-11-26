Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick November 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Planned in advance
|PREMEDITATED
|Spite
|RANCOUR
|At no time
|NEVER
|Served very cold
|ICED
|Explode
|SETOFF
|Cringe in fear
|COWER
|Remove cargo from
|UNLOAD
|Mix with a spoon
|STIR
|Examination of accounts
|AUDIT
|(Go) beyond what is expected
|OVERANDABOVE
|Have good intentions
|MEANWELL
|Warehouse
|DEPOT
|Artist
|PAINTER
|Diesel oil
|DERV
|Specific
|PARTICULAR
|Greater liking for one thing over others
|PREFERENCE
|Stick, shaft
|ROD
|Stitch
|SEW
|Conforming to established views
|ORTHODOX
|Take prisoner
|CAPTURE
|Emit light
|SHINE
|Wide
|BROAD
|Plunge into water
|DIVE