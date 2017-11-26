Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 26th 2017

Clue Solution
Planned in advance PREMEDITATED
Spite RANCOUR
At no time NEVER
Served very cold ICED
Explode SETOFF
Cringe in fear COWER
Remove cargo from UNLOAD
Mix with a spoon STIR
Examination of accounts AUDIT
(Go) beyond what is expected OVERANDABOVE
Have good intentions MEANWELL
Warehouse DEPOT
Artist PAINTER
Diesel oil DERV
Specific PARTICULAR
Greater liking for one thing over others PREFERENCE
Stick, shaft ROD
Stitch SEW
Conforming to established views ORTHODOX
Take prisoner CAPTURE
Emit light SHINE
Wide BROAD
Plunge into water DIVE