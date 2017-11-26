Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick November 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Dense
|THICK
|Hair colour
|BROWN
|Rental contract
|LEASE
|Greedy guts
|GLUTTON
|Prematurely, inopportunely
|UNTIMELY
|Dread
|FEAR
|List of fixed prices
|TARIFF
|Shut
|CLOSED
|Taverns
|INNS
|Goodbye
|FAREWELL
|School clothes
|UNIFORM
|Cardinal number
|EIGHT
|Perfect
|IDEAL
|Extreme
|ULTRA
|Vital organ
|HEART
|Take the best part from
|CREAMOFF
|Overwhelming defeat
|ROUT
|One giving evidence
|WITNESS
|Of great renown
|ILLUSTRIOUS
|Nimble
|AGILE
|Unwillingness to believe
|INCREDULITY
|Woodland plant
|BLUEBELL
|Behave without restraint
|RUNWILD
|Heats up slightly
|WARMS
|Keen
|EAGER
|Settee
|SOFA