Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 27th 2017

Dense THICK
Hair colour BROWN
Rental contract LEASE
Greedy guts GLUTTON
Prematurely, inopportunely UNTIMELY
Dread FEAR
List of fixed prices TARIFF
Shut CLOSED
Taverns INNS
Goodbye FAREWELL
School clothes UNIFORM
Cardinal number EIGHT
Perfect IDEAL
Extreme ULTRA
Vital organ HEART
Take the best part from CREAMOFF
Overwhelming defeat ROUT
One giving evidence WITNESS
Of great renown ILLUSTRIOUS
Nimble AGILE
Unwillingness to believe INCREDULITY
Woodland plant BLUEBELL
Behave without restraint RUNWILD
Heats up slightly WARMS
Keen EAGER
Settee SOFA