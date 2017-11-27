Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 28th 2017

Clue Solution
Ordinary RUNOFTHEMILL
Merciful CLEMENT
Follow ENSUE
Cause slight anger to ANNOY
Excused EXEMPT
Fever AGUE
Brazilian dance SAMBA
Branch of maths ALGEBRA
Forgetful, inattentive ABSENTMINDED
Stationery item ENVELOPE
Specially reduced price OFFER
Snow colour WHITE
Prosecution-free period AMNESTY
In addition PLUS
Reward, remuneration RECOMPENSE
In advance BEFOREHAND
Insect ANT
Weep SOB
Drudge DOGSBODY
Clothing APPAREL
Christmas show? PANTO
Once more AGAIN
Crowds round in an excitable way MOBS