Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 29th 2017

Capable COMPETENT
Privy to INON
Musical instruments TRUMPETS
Took notice of HEEDED
Ancient language LATIN
Military formation BRIGADE
Fodder type HAY
Abbreviate SHORTEN
Irrigate WATER
National song ANTHEM
With another person TOGETHER
Intend MEAN
Gradually BYDEGREES
Of very good quality HIGHCLASS
Ruthlessly competitive DOGEATDOG
Surpass OUTDO
Domestic fowls collectively POULTRY
Pith helmet TOPI
Meshes NETS
Acrobatic movement CARTWHEEL
Admonish or rebuke REPRIMAND
Forbid BAN
Ling HEATHER
Slice meat CARVE
Sacred HOLY
DNA unit GENE