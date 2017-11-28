Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick November 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Capable
|COMPETENT
|Privy to
|INON
|Musical instruments
|TRUMPETS
|Took notice of
|HEEDED
|Ancient language
|LATIN
|Military formation
|BRIGADE
|Fodder type
|HAY
|Abbreviate
|SHORTEN
|Irrigate
|WATER
|National song
|ANTHEM
|With another person
|TOGETHER
|Intend
|MEAN
|Gradually
|BYDEGREES
|Of very good quality
|HIGHCLASS
|Ruthlessly competitive
|DOGEATDOG
|Surpass
|OUTDO
|Domestic fowls collectively
|POULTRY
|Pith helmet
|TOPI
|Meshes
|NETS
|Acrobatic movement
|CARTWHEEL
|Admonish or rebuke
|REPRIMAND
|Forbid
|BAN
|Ling
|HEATHER
|Slice meat
|CARVE
|Sacred
|HOLY
|DNA unit
|GENE