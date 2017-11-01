Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 2nd 2017

Clue Solution
Shut CLOSE
Mechanic ENGINEER
Enjoyment or zest GUSTO
Small amount SCATTERING
Fabric type CORDUROY
Nuisance PEST
Large heavy book TOME
Praises insincerely FLATTERS
Respiratory ailment BRONCHITIS
Difficult question POSER
Fail to notice OVERLOOK
Gives out playing cards DEALS
High-quality brandy COGNAC
Hardens SETS
Make woollens KNIT
Broaden WIDEN
Boundary around something PERIMETER
Giving out much light BRIGHT
Happen OCCUR
Musical instruments TROMBONES
Nocturnal bird OWL
Undress STRIP
As well TOBOOT
Thigh-length trousers SHORTS
Climb up SCALE
Metal-headed golf club IRON
Unspecified amount SOME