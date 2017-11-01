Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick November 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Shut
|CLOSE
|Mechanic
|ENGINEER
|Enjoyment or zest
|GUSTO
|Small amount
|SCATTERING
|Fabric type
|CORDUROY
|Nuisance
|PEST
|Large heavy book
|TOME
|Praises insincerely
|FLATTERS
|Respiratory ailment
|BRONCHITIS
|Difficult question
|POSER
|Fail to notice
|OVERLOOK
|Gives out playing cards
|DEALS
|High-quality brandy
|COGNAC
|Hardens
|SETS
|Make woollens
|KNIT
|Broaden
|WIDEN
|Boundary around something
|PERIMETER
|Giving out much light
|BRIGHT
|Happen
|OCCUR
|Musical instruments
|TROMBONES
|Nocturnal bird
|OWL
|Undress
|STRIP
|As well
|TOBOOT
|Thigh-length trousers
|SHORTS
|Climb up
|SCALE
|Metal-headed golf club
|IRON
|Unspecified amount
|SOME