Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 30th 2017

Clue Solution
Emerge from an egg HATCH
Glum or solemn expression LONGFACE
Utter confusion CHAOS
Musical instrument DOUBLEBASS
Response REACTION
Girl LASS
Cummerbund SASH
Assign responsibilities to another DELEGATE
Versatile cricketer ALLROUNDER
Tear into small pieces RIPUP
Star sign AQUARIUS
Showjumping obstacle FENCE
Blustering bully HECTOR
Lump of earth CLOD
Explosive device BOMB
Concur AGREE
Twin-hulled vessel CATAMARAN
Population count CENSUS
Direction SOUTH
Stately tomb MAUSOLEUM
Mineral ORE
Underground drain SEWER
Sacred beetle SCARAB
Pass by like time ELAPSE
Regretful SORRY
Common sense NOUS
Food grain RICE