Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 30th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Emerge from an egg
|HATCH
|Glum or solemn expression
|LONGFACE
|Utter confusion
|CHAOS
|Musical instrument
|DOUBLEBASS
|Response
|REACTION
|Girl
|LASS
|Cummerbund
|SASH
|Assign responsibilities to another
|DELEGATE
|Versatile cricketer
|ALLROUNDER
|Tear into small pieces
|RIPUP
|Star sign
|AQUARIUS
|Showjumping obstacle
|FENCE
|Blustering bully
|HECTOR
|Lump of earth
|CLOD
|Explosive device
|BOMB
|Concur
|AGREE
|Twin-hulled vessel
|CATAMARAN
|Population count
|CENSUS
|Direction
|SOUTH
|Stately tomb
|MAUSOLEUM
|Mineral
|ORE
|Underground drain
|SEWER
|Sacred beetle
|SCARAB
|Pass by like time
|ELAPSE
|Regretful
|SORRY
|Common sense
|NOUS
|Food grain
|RICE