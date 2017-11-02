Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 3rd 2017

Clue Solution
Selection of games COMPENDIUM
Nurture NOURISH
Strong fire or flame BLAZE
Simple EASY
Tribe CLAN
Sense of self-worth EGO
Hard deposit on the teeth TARTAR
Fails to hit MISSES
Away from OFF
Egress EXIT
Young salmon PARR
Sharp or severe ACUTE
Rushing stream TORRENT
Serving as a warning CAUTIONARY
Fast warship CRUISER
Postal system MAIL
Breathe out EXHALE
Suave and refined DEBONAIR
Employment USAGE
Deliberate INTENTIONAL
Show how a thing works DEMONSTRATE
Sidewalk PAVEMENT
Well-proportioned, attractive SHAPELY
Small restaurant BISTRO
Animals of a particular area FAUNA
Opera song ARIA