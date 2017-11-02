Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 3rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick November 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Selection of games
|COMPENDIUM
|Nurture
|NOURISH
|Strong fire or flame
|BLAZE
|Simple
|EASY
|Tribe
|CLAN
|Sense of self-worth
|EGO
|Hard deposit on the teeth
|TARTAR
|Fails to hit
|MISSES
|Away from
|OFF
|Egress
|EXIT
|Young salmon
|PARR
|Sharp or severe
|ACUTE
|Rushing stream
|TORRENT
|Serving as a warning
|CAUTIONARY
|Fast warship
|CRUISER
|Postal system
|Breathe out
|EXHALE
|Suave and refined
|DEBONAIR
|Employment
|USAGE
|Deliberate
|INTENTIONAL
|Show how a thing works
|DEMONSTRATE
|Sidewalk
|PAVEMENT
|Well-proportioned, attractive
|SHAPELY
|Small restaurant
|BISTRO
|Animals of a particular area
|FAUNA
|Opera song
|ARIA