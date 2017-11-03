Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 4th 2017

Clue Solution
Up to ASFARAS
Snooker ball colour GREEN
Corpse CADAVER
Extinguish PUTOUT
Trivial PETTY
Current fashion or style MODE
Make practical use of UTILISE
Go by PASS
Slightly drunk TIPSY
Dairy product CHEESE
Principal bullfighter MATADOR
Protects DEFENDS
Large carriage pulled by horses STAGECOACH
Shrub or herbaceous plant ACANTHUS
Yes votes AYES
Asian language URDU
Office note MEMO
Paved garden area PATIO
Inferred UNDERSTOOD
Christian holy book BIBLE
Ponder MEDITATE
Categorise EWER
Kind, type SORT
Labyrinth MAZE