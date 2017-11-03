Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick November 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Up to
|ASFARAS
|Snooker ball colour
|GREEN
|Corpse
|CADAVER
|Extinguish
|PUTOUT
|Trivial
|PETTY
|Current fashion or style
|MODE
|Make practical use of
|UTILISE
|Go by
|PASS
|Slightly drunk
|TIPSY
|Dairy product
|CHEESE
|Principal bullfighter
|MATADOR
|Protects
|DEFENDS
|Large carriage pulled by horses
|STAGECOACH
|Shrub or herbaceous plant
|ACANTHUS
|Yes votes
|AYES
|Asian language
|URDU
|Office note
|MEMO
|Paved garden area
|PATIO
|Inferred
|UNDERSTOOD
|Christian holy book
|BIBLE
|Ponder
|MEDITATE
|Categorise
|EWER
|Kind, type
|SORT
|Labyrinth
|MAZE