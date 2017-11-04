Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 5th 2017

admin Mirror Quick

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick November 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Animal with a huge mouth HIPPOPOTAMUS
Prolonged applause OVATION
Thick DENSE
Relatively long time AGES
Get the better of OUTWIT
Old Nick SATAN
Perceive or notice DETECT
Terrible fate DOOM
Sing like the Swiss YODEL
Fruit APRICOT
Occasionally ONCEINAWHILE
Evident APPARENT
Theme TOPIC
Located FOUND
Firearm HANDGUN
Rotate TURN
Fastening for clothes HOOKANDEYE
Unit of length CENTIMETRE
Titfer HAT
Rowing blade OAR
Type of wallpaper WOODCHIP
Surgical knife SCALPEL
Place visited frequently HAUNT
Noisy fight BRAWL
Eat a meal DINE