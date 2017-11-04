Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick November 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Animal with a huge mouth
|HIPPOPOTAMUS
|Prolonged applause
|OVATION
|Thick
|DENSE
|Relatively long time
|AGES
|Get the better of
|OUTWIT
|Old Nick
|SATAN
|Perceive or notice
|DETECT
|Terrible fate
|DOOM
|Sing like the Swiss
|YODEL
|Fruit
|APRICOT
|Occasionally
|ONCEINAWHILE
|Evident
|APPARENT
|Theme
|TOPIC
|Located
|FOUND
|Firearm
|HANDGUN
|Rotate
|TURN
|Fastening for clothes
|HOOKANDEYE
|Unit of length
|CENTIMETRE
|Titfer
|HAT
|Rowing blade
|OAR
|Type of wallpaper
|WOODCHIP
|Surgical knife
|SCALPEL
|Place visited frequently
|HAUNT
|Noisy fight
|BRAWL
|Eat a meal
|DINE