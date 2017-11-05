Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 6th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick November 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Young eel
|ELVER
|Work out the answer
|SOLVE
|Behave troublesomely
|ACTUP
|Risks
|HAZARDS
|Become aware or conscious of
|PERCEIVE
|Single European currency
|EURO
|Maltreatment
|ILLUSE
|Highly-spiced sausage
|SALAMI
|Cards dealt to a player
|HAND
|Instantly
|INAFLASH
|Dismiss from consideration
|RULEOUT
|Senior member
|DOYEN
|Great pain
|AGONY
|Dwarf planet
|PLUTO
|Afterwards
|LATER
|Strong black coffee
|ESPRESSO
|Flow out slowly
|OOZE
|Wart on the foot
|VERRUCA
|Musical instrument
|HARPSICHORD
|Push
|SHOVE
|Mind-boggling
|ASTONISHING
|Lent lily
|DAFFODIL
|Fielding position
|LONGLEG
|Rally to a common cause
|UNITE
|So far
|ASYET