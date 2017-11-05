Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 6th 2017

admin Mirror Quick

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick November 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Young eel ELVER
Work out the answer SOLVE
Behave troublesomely ACTUP
Risks HAZARDS
Become aware or conscious of PERCEIVE
Single European currency EURO
Maltreatment ILLUSE
Highly-spiced sausage SALAMI
Cards dealt to a player HAND
Instantly INAFLASH
Dismiss from consideration RULEOUT
Senior member DOYEN
Great pain AGONY
Dwarf planet PLUTO
Afterwards LATER
Strong black coffee ESPRESSO
Flow out slowly OOZE
Wart on the foot VERRUCA
Musical instrument HARPSICHORD
Push SHOVE
Mind-boggling ASTONISHING
Lent lily DAFFODIL
Fielding position LONGLEG
Rally to a common cause UNITE
So far ASYET