Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 8th 2017

Clue Solution
Morning meal BREAKFAST
Difficult HARD
Favouritism to relatives NEPOTISM
Concluding part FINALE
Hibernian IRISH
Small jelly-like sweet GUMDROP
Peace movement CND
Large French country house or castle CHATEAU
Of the moon LUNAR
Creed BELIEF
Easily bent FLEXIBLE
Unfasten UNDO
Not obstructed or hindered UNIMPEDED
Songbird CHAFFINCH
Main PRINCIPAL
Take up again RENEW
Clap APPLAUD
Destiny FATE
Passable, middling SOSO
Of short duration TRANSIENT
Besides APARTFROM
Wildebeest GNU
Diameter of a bullet CALIBRE
Excessively fat or fleshy OBESE
Scheme PLAN
Academic test EXAM