Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 8th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Morning meal
|BREAKFAST
|Difficult
|HARD
|Favouritism to relatives
|NEPOTISM
|Concluding part
|FINALE
|Hibernian
|IRISH
|Small jelly-like sweet
|GUMDROP
|Peace movement
|CND
|Large French country house or castle
|CHATEAU
|Of the moon
|LUNAR
|Creed
|BELIEF
|Easily bent
|FLEXIBLE
|Unfasten
|UNDO
|Not obstructed or hindered
|UNIMPEDED
|Songbird
|CHAFFINCH
|Main
|PRINCIPAL
|Take up again
|RENEW
|Clap
|APPLAUD
|Destiny
|FATE
|Passable, middling
|SOSO
|Of short duration
|TRANSIENT
|Besides
|APARTFROM
|Wildebeest
|GNU
|Diameter of a bullet
|CALIBRE
|Excessively fat or fleshy
|OBESE
|Scheme
|PLAN
|Academic test
|EXAM