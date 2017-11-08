Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 9th 2017

Clue Solution
Construct BUILD
Remaining true or loyal FAITHFUL
Rope-making fibre SISAL
Basis FOUNDATION
Demanding immediate attention PRESSING
Neat, shipshape TIDY
Take notice of HEED
Wood alcohol METHANOL
Enigmatic MYSTERIOUS
Thin candle TAPER
Ancient Italian ETRUSCAN
Lawful LEGAL
Clergyman BISHOP
Flattened structure of a plant LEAF
Mend with stitches DARN
Drinking tube STRAW
Competent EFFICIENT
Lots PLENTY
Slack LOOSE
Required NECESSARY
Originally called NEE
Loud cry SHOUT
Hand tool HAMMER
Plant made into wreaths for victors LAUREL
Large rich meal FEAST
Mosque prayer leader IMAM
Auction SALE