Mirror Quick Crossword Answers November 9th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Construct
|BUILD
|Remaining true or loyal
|FAITHFUL
|Rope-making fibre
|SISAL
|Basis
|FOUNDATION
|Demanding immediate attention
|PRESSING
|Neat, shipshape
|TIDY
|Take notice of
|HEED
|Wood alcohol
|METHANOL
|Enigmatic
|MYSTERIOUS
|Thin candle
|TAPER
|Ancient Italian
|ETRUSCAN
|Lawful
|LEGAL
|Clergyman
|BISHOP
|Flattened structure of a plant
|LEAF
|Mend with stitches
|DARN
|Drinking tube
|STRAW
|Competent
|EFFICIENT
|Lots
|PLENTY
|Slack
|LOOSE
|Required
|NECESSARY
|Originally called
|NEE
|Loud cry
|SHOUT
|Hand tool
|HAMMER
|Plant made into wreaths for victors
|LAUREL
|Large rich meal
|FEAST
|Mosque prayer leader
|IMAM
|Auction
|SALE