Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 11th 2017

Clue Solution
Inspiring disgust and loathing ABHORRENT
Insert gas NEON
Colonists SETTLERS
Topics THEMES
Synthetic material NYLON
Broad heavy knife MACHETE
Football supporter FAN
Courage BRAVERY
Star sign ARIES
Package PARCEL
One who runs naked STREAKER
Chooses OPTS
Dare CHALLENGE
Ready for action or use ONSTANDBY
Admit everything COMECLEAN
Domineering BOSSY
Low padded seat OTTOMAN
Standard NORM
Submarine instrument PERISCOPE
Foolish SENSELESS
Month MAY
Light brown spot on the skin FRECKLE
Small spray of flowers SPRIG
Engrave ETCH
Abode of Satan HELL