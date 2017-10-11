Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 12th 2017

Clue Solution
Ski slope PISTE
Piece of jewellery BRACELET
Remorse for a wrongdoing GUILT
Duplicate CARBONCOPY
Constricting snake ANACONDA
Dry ARID
Rigid toothed tool COMB
Open-handed GENEROUS
Something newly introduced INNOVATION
Truck WAGON
Very productive PROLIFIC
Showjumping obstacle FENCE
Tiered Buddhist temple PAGODA
Bathroom powder TALC
Snatch GRAB
Light doughy cake SCONE
Sufficient space to move freely ELBOWROOM
Remained STAYED
Claw TALON
Racket sport BADMINTON
Immediately payable DUE
Under BELOW
Light and crunchy CRISPY
Meeting of spiritualists SEANCE
Keep away from AVOID
Light haircut TRIM
Neck part NAPE