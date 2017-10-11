Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 12th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick October 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Ski slope
|PISTE
|Piece of jewellery
|BRACELET
|Remorse for a wrongdoing
|GUILT
|Duplicate
|CARBONCOPY
|Constricting snake
|ANACONDA
|Dry
|ARID
|Rigid toothed tool
|COMB
|Open-handed
|GENEROUS
|Something newly introduced
|INNOVATION
|Truck
|WAGON
|Very productive
|PROLIFIC
|Showjumping obstacle
|FENCE
|Tiered Buddhist temple
|PAGODA
|Bathroom powder
|TALC
|Snatch
|GRAB
|Light doughy cake
|SCONE
|Sufficient space to move freely
|ELBOWROOM
|Remained
|STAYED
|Claw
|TALON
|Racket sport
|BADMINTON
|Immediately payable
|DUE
|Under
|BELOW
|Light and crunchy
|CRISPY
|Meeting of spiritualists
|SEANCE
|Keep away from
|AVOID
|Light haircut
|TRIM
|Neck part
|NAPE