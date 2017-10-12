Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick October 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Cause to happen
|BRINGABOUT
|Victors
|WINNERS
|Figurine toys
|DOLLS
|Unwelcome plant
|WEED
|Cook in hot water
|BOIL
|Popular beverage
|TEA
|Thin slice of bacon
|RASHER
|Route or direction followed
|COURSE
|And not
|NOR
|Midday
|NOON
|Strong taste
|TANG
|Volley of gunfire
|SALVO
|Inflatable rubber bag
|BALLOON
|Bold exploits
|ADVENTURES
|Sausages
|BANGERS
|Article
|ITEM
|Tactic in industrial conflict
|GOSLOW
|Enmity
|BADBLOOD
|Unilluminated
|UNLIT
|Clumsiness, ungainliness
|AWKWARDNESS
|One who sells houses for clients
|ESTATEAGENT
|Tall thin person
|BEANPOLE
|Motives
|REASONS
|Water ice
|SORBET
|Irritated
|RILED
|Pronounce indistinctly
|SLUR