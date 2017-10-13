Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick October 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Eat or drink
|CONSUME
|Court panel member
|JUROR
|Spy planted in advance
|SLEEPER
|Even though
|ALBEIT
|With the mouth wide open
|AGAPE
|Walkway
|PATH
|Female voice
|SOPRANO
|Desire
|WISH
|Hair or eye colour
|BROWN
|Not fully matured
|UNRIPE
|Located in the open air
|OUTDOOR
|Hooded snake
|COBRA
|Act of retaliation
|REVENGE
|Moral or legal requirement
|OBLIGATION
|Abashed or embarrassed
|SHEEPISH
|Encounter
|MEET
|Twofold
|DUAL
|Painful
|SORE
|In front
|AHEAD
|Mistaken or guilty
|INTHEWRONG
|Digging tool
|SPADE
|Breakfast food
|PORRIDGE
|Housetop
|ROOF
|Knitting stitch
|PURL
|Sixth month
|JUNE