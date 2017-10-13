Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 14th 2017

Clue Solution
Eat or drink CONSUME
Court panel member JUROR
Spy planted in advance SLEEPER
Even though ALBEIT
With the mouth wide open AGAPE
Walkway PATH
Female voice SOPRANO
Desire WISH
Hair or eye colour BROWN
Not fully matured UNRIPE
Located in the open air OUTDOOR
Hooded snake COBRA
Act of retaliation REVENGE
Moral or legal requirement OBLIGATION
Abashed or embarrassed SHEEPISH
Encounter MEET
Twofold DUAL
Painful SORE
In front AHEAD
Mistaken or guilty INTHEWRONG
Digging tool SPADE
Breakfast food PORRIDGE
Housetop ROOF
Knitting stitch PURL
Sixth month JUNE