Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 15th 2017

Clue Solution
Most important position PRIDEOFPLACE
Defraud SWINDLE
Canal boat BARGE
Singing voice ALTO
Middle point CENTRE
Tooth MOLAR
Eavesdrop EARWIG
Code word for the letter K KILO
Defence plea ALIBI
Dribble TRICKLE
Inadequate or deficient INSUFFICIENT
Ominous SINISTER
Requires NEEDS
Bid OFFER
Fat from whales BLUBBER
Mark left by a healed wound SCAR
Corridor PASSAGEWAY
Kindly BENEVOLENT
Thick mist FOG
Popular pet CAT
Stocky in build THICKSET
Smallest amount MINIMUM
Rigid STIFF
Taverns INNS