Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 16th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Perfect
|IDEAL
|Cheerful
|HAPPY
|Vote in
|ELECT
|Belief that there is no God
|ATHEISM
|Exhibit, display
|SHOWCASE
|Coffee bar
|CAFE
|High-kicking dance
|CANCAN
|Short while
|MOMENT
|Type of rubbish holder
|SWINGBIN
|Rough dry cider
|SCRUMPY
|Foreign
|ALIEN
|Drink nosily
|SLURP
|Forest clearing
|GLADE
|Caused by
|DUETO
|Absolute ruler
|AUTOCRAT
|Continuous dull pain
|ACHE
|Archbishop
|PRIMATE
|Sailing malady
|SEASICKNESS
|Untrue
|FALSE
|Rude
|IMPERTINENT
|Local council building
|TOWNHALL
|Nasal opening
|NOSTRIL
|Swings to and fro
|SWAYS
|Sightless
|BLIND
|Muslim ruler
|EMIR