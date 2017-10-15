Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 16th 2017

Clue Solution
Perfect IDEAL
Cheerful HAPPY
Vote in ELECT
Belief that there is no God ATHEISM
Exhibit, display SHOWCASE
Coffee bar CAFE
High-kicking dance CANCAN
Short while MOMENT
Type of rubbish holder SWINGBIN
Rough dry cider SCRUMPY
Foreign ALIEN
Drink nosily SLURP
Forest clearing GLADE
Caused by DUETO
Absolute ruler AUTOCRAT
Continuous dull pain ACHE
Archbishop PRIMATE
Sailing malady SEASICKNESS
Untrue FALSE
Rude IMPERTINENT
Local council building TOWNHALL
Nasal opening NOSTRIL
Swings to and fro SWAYS
Sightless BLIND
Muslim ruler EMIR