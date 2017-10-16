Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick October 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Evergreen flowering shrub
|RHODODENDRON
|Line on a map
|CONTOUR
|Deduce
|INFER
|Bucket
|PAIL
|Whips
|LASHES
|Christmas hymn
|CAROL
|Form a cylindrical shape
|ROLLUP
|Approximately
|ORSO
|Vagrant
|TRAMP
|Understand wrongly
|MISINTERPRET
|Towards the bottom of a slope
|DOWNHILL
|Bedtime drink
|COCOA
|Paris underground
|METRO
|Naval commander
|ADMIRAL
|Outdoor sport
|GOLF
|Recover from illness
|RECUPERATE
|Noble
|ARISTOCRAT
|Throw high in the air
|LOB
|Gives shelter or protection to
|HARBOURS
|Guilty person
|CULPRIT
|Assists in a crime
|ABETS
|Spicy dish
|CURRY
|Among
|AMID