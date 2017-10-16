Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 17th 2017

admin Mirror Quick

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick October 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Evergreen flowering shrub RHODODENDRON
Line on a map CONTOUR
Deduce INFER
Bucket PAIL
Whips LASHES
Christmas hymn CAROL
Form a cylindrical shape ROLLUP
Approximately ORSO
Vagrant TRAMP
Understand wrongly MISINTERPRET
Towards the bottom of a slope DOWNHILL
Bedtime drink COCOA
Paris underground METRO
Naval commander ADMIRAL
Outdoor sport GOLF
Recover from illness RECUPERATE
Noble ARISTOCRAT
Throw high in the air LOB
Gives shelter or protection to HARBOURS
Guilty person CULPRIT
Assists in a crime ABETS
Spicy dish CURRY
Among AMID