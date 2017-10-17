Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick October 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Involving great risk
|HAZARDOUS
|Speed contest
|RACE
|Wolfram
|TUNGSTEN
|Scribble or draw aimlessly
|DOODLE
|Inspection of accounts
|AUDIT
|Odd, unusual
|BIZARRE
|Bleat
|BAA
|Panther
|LEOPARD
|Easy to lift
|LIGHT
|Spud
|POTATO
|Without error, precise
|ACCURATE
|Land measure
|ACRE
|Person or thing that resembles another
|LOOKALIKE
|Bit by bit
|GRADUALLY
|Squeeze box
|ACCORDION
|Change
|ALTER
|Loss of memory
|AMNESIA
|School furniture item
|DESK
|Second-hand
|USED
|Pleasant or sweet odour
|FRAGRANCE
|Type of warship
|DESTROYER
|Wicked
|BAD
|Piercing tool
|BRADAWL
|Small mark or spot
|SPECK
|Resound
|ECHO
|Darker part of twilight
|DUSK