Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 18th 2017

Clue Solution
Involving great risk HAZARDOUS
Speed contest RACE
Wolfram TUNGSTEN
Scribble or draw aimlessly DOODLE
Inspection of accounts AUDIT
Odd, unusual BIZARRE
Bleat BAA
Panther LEOPARD
Easy to lift LIGHT
Spud POTATO
Without error, precise ACCURATE
Land measure ACRE
Person or thing that resembles another LOOKALIKE
Bit by bit GRADUALLY
Squeeze box ACCORDION
Change ALTER
Loss of memory AMNESIA
School furniture item DESK
Second-hand USED
Pleasant or sweet odour FRAGRANCE
Type of warship DESTROYER
Wicked BAD
Piercing tool BRADAWL
Small mark or spot SPECK
Resound ECHO
Darker part of twilight DUSK