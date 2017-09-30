Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick October 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Careless or irresponsible in talking
|LOOSETONGUED
|Brave
|VALIANT
|Eight-piece ensemble
|OCTET
|Horny fingertip covering
|NAIL
|Disengage and remove
|DETACH
|Hoodwinks
|DUPES
|Dressed in shabby tattered clothes
|RAGGED
|Oily fruit
|OLIVE
|Disciple
|APOSTLE
|Musical instrument
|GLOCKENSPIEL
|Shaped ornamental edging
|MOULDING
|Rot
|DECAY
|Bingo
|LOTTO
|Disregards
|IGNORES
|Sunday clothes?
|BEST
|House part
|LIVINGROOM
|In charge
|ATTHEWHEEL
|Unopened flower
|BUD
|Lair
|DEN
|Runway
|AIRSTRIP
|Protection
|DEFENCE
|Highland games log
|CABER
|Browned bread
|TOAST
|Lazy
|IDLE