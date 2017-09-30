Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 1st 2017

Clue Solution
Careless or irresponsible in talking LOOSETONGUED
Brave VALIANT
Eight-piece ensemble OCTET
Horny fingertip covering NAIL
Disengage and remove DETACH
Hoodwinks DUPES
Dressed in shabby tattered clothes RAGGED
Oily fruit OLIVE
Disciple APOSTLE
Musical instrument GLOCKENSPIEL
Shaped ornamental edging MOULDING
Rot DECAY
Bingo LOTTO
Disregards IGNORES
Sunday clothes? BEST
House part LIVINGROOM
In charge ATTHEWHEEL
Unopened flower BUD
Lair DEN
Runway AIRSTRIP
Protection DEFENCE
Highland games log CABER
Browned bread TOAST
Lazy IDLE