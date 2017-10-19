Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 20th 2017

Clue Solution
White wine CHARDONNAY
Do away with ABOLISH
Flinch WINCE
Amount of fish caught HAUL
Grain store SILO
Lav LOO
Expenditure OUTLAY
Rubble DEBRIS
Appropriate APT
Object of worship IDOL
Reasoned thought LOGIC
Curved sword CUTLASS
Number of people present ATTENDANCE
Lawn game CROQUET
Sour-tasting substance ACID
Perennial plant DAHLIA
Recent arrival or participant NEWCOMER
Rescind ANNUL
In vogue FASHIONABLE
Pitiless, relentless REMORSELESS
Meal cooked over an open fire BARBECUE
Bureaucracy REDTAPE
Calm, tranquil PLACID
Taut TIGHT
Surprise, astound STUN