Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 20th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|White wine
|CHARDONNAY
|Do away with
|ABOLISH
|Flinch
|WINCE
|Amount of fish caught
|HAUL
|Grain store
|SILO
|Lav
|LOO
|Expenditure
|OUTLAY
|Rubble
|DEBRIS
|Appropriate
|APT
|Object of worship
|IDOL
|Reasoned thought
|LOGIC
|Curved sword
|CUTLASS
|Number of people present
|ATTENDANCE
|Lawn game
|CROQUET
|Sour-tasting substance
|ACID
|Perennial plant
|DAHLIA
|Recent arrival or participant
|NEWCOMER
|Rescind
|ANNUL
|In vogue
|FASHIONABLE
|Pitiless, relentless
|REMORSELESS
|Meal cooked over an open fire
|BARBECUE
|Bureaucracy
|REDTAPE
|Calm, tranquil
|PLACID
|Taut
|TIGHT
|Surprise, astound
|STUN