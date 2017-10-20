Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 21st 2017

Clue Solution
Having a fast beat UPTEMPO
Not ever NEVER
Nunnery CONVENT
Structure for crossing a river BRIDGE
Broil GRILL
Metal money COIN
Before PRIORTO
Eyelid swelling STYE
Following in time AFTER
Neckwear item CRAVAT
Temporal SECULAR
Baa BLEAT
Tearfully sentimental MAUDLIN
Instrument for measuring angles PROTRACTOR
Stationery item ENVELOPE
Small horse PONY
German man HERR
Plant ovule SEED
Fashionable celebrities GLITTERATI
Finger or toe DIGIT
Bewilder CONFOUND
Wheel spindle AXLE
One from Oman, eg ARAB
Second Greek letter BETA