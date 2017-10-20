Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick October 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Having a fast beat
|UPTEMPO
|Not ever
|NEVER
|Nunnery
|CONVENT
|Structure for crossing a river
|BRIDGE
|Broil
|GRILL
|Metal money
|COIN
|Before
|PRIORTO
|Eyelid swelling
|STYE
|Following in time
|AFTER
|Neckwear item
|CRAVAT
|Temporal
|SECULAR
|Baa
|BLEAT
|Tearfully sentimental
|MAUDLIN
|Instrument for measuring angles
|PROTRACTOR
|Stationery item
|ENVELOPE
|Small horse
|PONY
|German man
|HERR
|Plant ovule
|SEED
|Fashionable celebrities
|GLITTERATI
|Finger or toe
|DIGIT
|Bewilder
|CONFOUND
|Wheel spindle
|AXLE
|One from Oman, eg
|ARAB
|Second Greek letter
|BETA