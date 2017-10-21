Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 22nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick October 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Especially
|INPARTICULAR
|Sweetheart
|DARLING
|Release
|LETGO
|Chair
|SEAT
|Strike or hit very hard
|WALLOP
|Trembling poplar
|ASPEN
|In heaven
|ONHIGH
|Wound mark
|SCAR
|Surpass
|EXCEL
|Acutely vigilant or observant
|ALLEYES
|Compulsory military service
|CONSCRIPTION
|Draw near to
|APPROACH
|Scorch
|SINGE
|Luxurious railway coach
|PULLMAN
|Actors in a dramatic production
|CAST
|Sick or ill
|INDISPOSED
|Likeness, or contrast
|COMPARISON
|Cigarette leavings
|ASH
|Damp
|WET
|Undertaking of uncertain outcome
|LUCKYDIP
|Timeless or eternal
|AGELESS
|Native New Zealander
|MAORI
|Slides
|SLIPS
|Pleasantly cold
|COOL