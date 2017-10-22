Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 23rd 2017

Clue Solution
Cavalry sword SABRE
Recently harvested FRESH
Parlance IDIOM
Row of houses in a block TERRACE
Salve OINTMENT
Slay KILL
One of two EITHER
Mix socially or informally HOBNOB
Mosque prayer leader IMAM
Inborn intuitive power INSTINCT
School sport NETBALL
Of sound or hearing AUDIO
Large container for packing goods CRATE
Tempest STORM
Of bees APIAN
Recall REMEMBER
Uncommon RARE
Bus or railway terminal STATION
Refusing to follow orders DISOBEDIENT
Endure STAND
Navel BELLYBUTTON
Degree of difference CONTRAST
Farm vehicle TRACTOR
Male relative UNCLE
Lowest point NADIR
Stop HALT