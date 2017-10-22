Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 23rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick October 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Cavalry sword
|SABRE
|Recently harvested
|FRESH
|Parlance
|IDIOM
|Row of houses in a block
|TERRACE
|Salve
|OINTMENT
|Slay
|KILL
|One of two
|EITHER
|Mix socially or informally
|HOBNOB
|Mosque prayer leader
|IMAM
|Inborn intuitive power
|INSTINCT
|School sport
|NETBALL
|Of sound or hearing
|AUDIO
|Large container for packing goods
|CRATE
|Tempest
|STORM
|Of bees
|APIAN
|Recall
|REMEMBER
|Uncommon
|RARE
|Bus or railway terminal
|STATION
|Refusing to follow orders
|DISOBEDIENT
|Endure
|STAND
|Navel
|BELLYBUTTON
|Degree of difference
|CONTRAST
|Farm vehicle
|TRACTOR
|Male relative
|UNCLE
|Lowest point
|NADIR
|Stop
|HALT