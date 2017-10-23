Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 24th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick October 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Nil
|NOTHING
|Synthetic fibre
|RAYON
|Bard
|POET
|Rubble
|DEBRIS
|Wall painting
|MURAL
|Concentrate on hearing something
|LISTEN
|Leg part
|CALF
|Shy
|TIMID
|In theory as opposed to fact
|ONPAPER
|Wrestling blow
|FOREARMSMASH
|Stammers
|STUTTERS
|Jeans fabric
|DENIM
|Platform for actors
|STAGE
|Seventh month
|JULY
|Deal with skilfully
|MANIPULATE
|Et cetera
|ANDSOFORTH
|Merriment
|FUN
|Karate grade
|DAN
|Turn up again
|REAPPEAR
|Interferes
|MEDDLES
|Truck
|LORRY
|Muscular contraction
|SPASM
|Frame of mind
|MOOD