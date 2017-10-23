Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 24th 2017

Clue Solution
Nil NOTHING
Synthetic fibre RAYON
Bard POET
Rubble DEBRIS
Wall painting MURAL
Concentrate on hearing something LISTEN
Leg part CALF
Shy TIMID
In theory as opposed to fact ONPAPER
Wrestling blow FOREARMSMASH
Stammers STUTTERS
Jeans fabric DENIM
Platform for actors STAGE
Seventh month JULY
Deal with skilfully MANIPULATE
Et cetera ANDSOFORTH
Merriment FUN
Karate grade DAN
Turn up again REAPPEAR
Interferes MEDDLES
Truck LORRY
Muscular contraction SPASM
Frame of mind MOOD