Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 25th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Miscellaneous small objects
|BRICABRAC
|Prophetic sign
|OMEN
|One-storey house
|BUNGALOW
|Blind temporarily
|DAZZLE
|Pick-me-up
|TONIC
|Planet
|NEPTUNE
|Narrow brooch
|PIN
|Burial or cremation
|FUNERAL
|Write in unjoined letters
|Dried grape
|RAISIN
|Mix with a spoon
|STIR
|Very bad
|APPALLING
|Comestible item
|FOODSTUFF
|Wide balcony in a room
|MEZZANINE
|Insurgent
|REBEL
|Cafeteria
|CANTEEN
|Particle of matter
|ATOM
|Eager desire to know
|CURIOSITY
|100th anniversary
|CENTENARY
|Nothing
|NIL
|Sunshade
|PARASOL
|Illegal burning
|ARSON
|Simple card game
|SNAP
|Unconscious state
|COMA