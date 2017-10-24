Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 25th 2017

Clue Solution
Miscellaneous small objects BRICABRAC
Prophetic sign OMEN
One-storey house BUNGALOW
Blind temporarily DAZZLE
Pick-me-up TONIC
Planet NEPTUNE
Narrow brooch PIN
Burial or cremation FUNERAL
Write in unjoined letters PRINT
Dried grape RAISIN
Mix with a spoon STIR
Very bad APPALLING
Comestible item FOODSTUFF
Wide balcony in a room MEZZANINE
Insurgent REBEL
Cafeteria CANTEEN
Particle of matter ATOM
Eager desire to know CURIOSITY
100th anniversary CENTENARY
Nothing NIL
Sunshade PARASOL
Illegal burning ARSON
Simple card game SNAP
Unconscious state COMA