Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 26th 2017

Clue Solution
Perhaps MAYBE
Hole, opening APERTURE
Flanks SIDES
Wavers, varies FLUCTUATES
Response REACTION
Caution WARN
Highest point APEX
Dealer in gems JEWELLER
Art of good eating GASTRONOMY
Wait on SERVE
Tussles SCUFFLES
Male bee DRONE
Red meat BEEF
Heroic EPIC
Mosaic paste GROUT
Fairground target AUNTSALLY
Experience that teaches LESSON
Roofing tile SLATE
Disagree TAKEISSUE
Be in debt OWE
Conditions TERMS
Month AUGUST
Go back on a promise RENEGE
Sketch DRAFT
Christmas NOEL
Tenth of a decade YEAR