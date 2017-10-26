Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick October 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|In a state of severe disrepair
|RAMSHACKLE
|Arrears of work
|BACKLOG
|Lesser
|MINOR
|Very keen
|AVID
|In addition
|PLUS
|Long fish
|EEL
|Real
|ACTUAL
|Skiing competition
|SLALOM
|Point a weapon
|AIM
|French cheese
|BRIE
|Area of cut grass
|LAWN
|Aircraft detection system
|RADAR
|Steel hand tool
|SPANNER
|Maths device
|CALCULATOR
|Proof of purchase
|RECEIPT
|Thaw
|MELT
|Dispute or bargain persistently
|HAGGLE
|Word said by conjurors
|ABRACADABRA
|Introductory
|PRELIMINARY
|Primitive or brutal
|BARBARIC
|Beginner
|LEARNER
|Glittering material
|TINSEL
|Press and TV etc
|MEDIA
|Final
|LAST