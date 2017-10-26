Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 27th 2017

Clue Solution
In a state of severe disrepair RAMSHACKLE
Arrears of work BACKLOG
Lesser MINOR
Very keen AVID
In addition PLUS
Long fish EEL
Real ACTUAL
Skiing competition SLALOM
Point a weapon AIM
French cheese BRIE
Area of cut grass LAWN
Aircraft detection system RADAR
Steel hand tool SPANNER
Maths device CALCULATOR
Proof of purchase RECEIPT
Thaw MELT
Dispute or bargain persistently HAGGLE
Word said by conjurors ABRACADABRA
Introductory PRELIMINARY
Primitive or brutal BARBARIC
Beginner LEARNER
Glittering material TINSEL
Press and TV etc MEDIA
Final LAST