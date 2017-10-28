Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 29th 2017

Clue Solution
Careful consideration DELIBERATION
Takes into custody ARRESTS
Perch ROOST
Charged particles IONS
Patch up, renovate REVAMP
Lid COVER
Assemble GATHER
Biblical garden EDEN
Picture within another INSET
Not very NONETOO
Beneficial ADVANTAGEOUS
Woodwind instrument CLARINET
Chasm ABYSS
Traverse CROSS
First course of a meal STARTER
Posh sport POLO
Thumbtack DRAWINGPIN
Astounding, wonderful STUPENDOUS
In favour of FOR
Traffic light colour RED
Screen test AUDITION
Middle CENTRAL
Oneness UNITY
Difficulties, disadvantages SNAGS
Fizzy water SODA