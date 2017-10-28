Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick October 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Careful consideration
|DELIBERATION
|Takes into custody
|ARRESTS
|Perch
|ROOST
|Charged particles
|IONS
|Patch up, renovate
|REVAMP
|Lid
|COVER
|Assemble
|GATHER
|Biblical garden
|EDEN
|Picture within another
|INSET
|Not very
|NONETOO
|Beneficial
|ADVANTAGEOUS
|Woodwind instrument
|CLARINET
|Chasm
|ABYSS
|Traverse
|CROSS
|First course of a meal
|STARTER
|Posh sport
|POLO
|Thumbtack
|DRAWINGPIN
|Astounding, wonderful
|STUPENDOUS
|In favour of
|FOR
|Traffic light colour
|RED
|Screen test
|AUDITION
|Middle
|CENTRAL
|Oneness
|UNITY
|Difficulties, disadvantages
|SNAGS
|Fizzy water
|SODA