Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick October 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Take an educational course
|STUDY
|Identical
|EQUAL
|False or assumed identity
|ALIAS
|Art of paper folding
|ORIGAMI
|Turn upside down
|KEELOVER
|Touch down
|LAND
|Not celebrated or praised
|UNSUNG
|Combat
|BATTLE
|Large bag
|SACK
|Permission to proceed
|ALLCLEAR
|Be careful
|LOOKOUT
|Desire intensely
|CRAVE
|Deadly sin
|SLOTH
|Clan
|TRIBE
|Get off a horse
|DISMOUNT
|Give up
|QUIT
|Stubbornly resolute
|ADAMANT
|Dog breed
|JACKRUSSELL
|Wooden peg
|DOWEL
|Considerate and sympathetic
|KINDHEARTED
|Absurd
|FARCICAL
|Give aid to
|SUCCOUR
|Wind instrument
|FLUTE
|Establish by law
|ENACT
|Bereavement
|LOSS