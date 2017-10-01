Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 2nd 2017

admin Mirror Quick

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick October 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Take an educational course STUDY
Identical EQUAL
False or assumed identity ALIAS
Art of paper folding ORIGAMI
Turn upside down KEELOVER
Touch down LAND
Not celebrated or praised UNSUNG
Combat BATTLE
Large bag SACK
Permission to proceed ALLCLEAR
Be careful LOOKOUT
Desire intensely CRAVE
Deadly sin SLOTH
Clan TRIBE
Get off a horse DISMOUNT
Give up QUIT
Stubbornly resolute ADAMANT
Dog breed JACKRUSSELL
Wooden peg DOWEL
Considerate and sympathetic KINDHEARTED
Absurd FARCICAL
Give aid to SUCCOUR
Wind instrument FLUTE
Establish by law ENACT
Bereavement LOSS