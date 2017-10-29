Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick October 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Run away to wed
|ELOPE
|Fly without power
|GLIDE
|Oak tree fruit
|ACORN
|Spray can
|AEROSOL
|No longer in use
|OBSOLETE
|Spanish sparkling wine
|CAVA
|Hare-like mammal
|RABBIT
|Large group of singers
|CHORUS
|Pig sound
|OINK
|Passage in a school building
|CORRIDOR
|Farcical travesty
|CHARADE
|Mental picture
|IMAGE
|Pursuit
|CHASE
|Applaud vocally
|CHEER
|Plunders
|LOOTS
|Light slender nail
|PANELPIN
|Cooking fat
|LARD
|Total loss of hope
|DESPAIR
|People eligible to work
|LABOURFORCE
|Flavour
|TASTE
|Badly matched
|ILLASSORTED
|Rude or surly
|CHURLISH
|Below
|BENEATH
|Electricity supply
|POWER
|Hang or arrange in folds
|DRAPE
|Inner planet
|MARS