Mirror Quick Crossword Answers October 30th 2017

admin Mirror Quick

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick October 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Run away to wed ELOPE
Fly without power GLIDE
Oak tree fruit ACORN
Spray can AEROSOL
No longer in use OBSOLETE
Spanish sparkling wine CAVA
Hare-like mammal RABBIT
Large group of singers CHORUS
Pig sound OINK
Passage in a school building CORRIDOR
Farcical travesty CHARADE
Mental picture IMAGE
Pursuit CHASE
Applaud vocally CHEER
Plunders LOOTS
Light slender nail PANELPIN
Cooking fat LARD
Total loss of hope DESPAIR
People eligible to work LABOURFORCE
Flavour TASTE
Badly matched ILLASSORTED
Rude or surly CHURLISH
Below BENEATH
Electricity supply POWER
Hang or arrange in folds DRAPE
Inner planet MARS